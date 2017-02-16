Workers comp drug formulary bill advances in Pennsylvania House

Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a workers compensation drug formulary, putting the state in line with a national trend of states governing prescription habits among doctors to curb overprescribing of certain drugs, including opioids. The Pennsylvania House of Representatives' Labor and Industry Committee on Monday received a bill for consideration that would create an evidence-based list of preferred pharmaceuticals in workers comp practices, revising the state's 102-year-old workers comp code.

