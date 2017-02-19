Wolf could secure minimum wage hike, with biga
Years of pressure by Pennsylvania Democrats could yield a state minimum wage increase this year, although it likely will require substantial concessions in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Wolf could secure minimum wage hike, with big concessions HARRISBURG, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08)
|5 hr
|lgbtq
|27
|Woman with HIV Stalker
|22 hr
|Lucy
|1
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Feb 15
|lgbtq
|35
|'Modern Day Slavery': Human Traffickers Haunt C...
|Feb 15
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|3
|Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation
|Feb 13
|lgbtq
|4
|Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|suzyhomemaker91205
|25
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC