Wolf administration honors America's ...

Wolf administration honors America's oldest resident, Pennsylvanian Delphine Gibson

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

Today, Pennsylvania Department of Aging Secretary Teresa Osborne visited Huntingdon County resident Delphine Gibson, who is 113 years old. The Gerontology Research Group, which validates longevity and tracks supercentenarians, verified that as of February 28, 2017, Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13) 1 hr Public School Choice 111
News Activist to address immigration, health after T... 2 hr tomin cali 4
News The Latest: 1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes ... 12 hr Tommy Tumber 2
News Teen slain in adoptive parents' 'rape-murder fa... Mon commenters 1
News Lancaster's refugee students struggle for educa... Feb 26 Alien Touch 1
News One month in, anti-Trump movement shows signs o... Feb 24 He Named Me Black... 5
News Chicago schools will keep ICE agents out Feb 24 spytheweb 1
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,958 • Total comments across all topics: 279,230,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC