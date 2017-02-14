Where to go out to eat? Here are the ...

Where to go out to eat? Here are the best restaurants in central Pennsylvania

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

A solid choice for fine dining is this riverfront Harrisburg restaurant where owner Char Magaro greets diners with a warm welcome. Regulars rave about the attentive service and well-thought out menu with dishes such as veal osso bucco, pan seared scallops and pasta du jour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08) 1 hr lgbtq 25
Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation 20 hr lgbtq 4
News 'Modern Day Slavery': Human Traffickers Haunt C... Sun Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08) Feb 10 suzyhomemaker91205 25
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Feb 9 Wyo 1,305
Guy in WV Starbucks (Aug '16) Feb 9 What 2
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,346 • Total comments across all topics: 278,863,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC