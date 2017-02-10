What's on tap for Pennsylvania? The w...

What's on tap for Pennsylvania? The week in weather ahead

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

After a week of weather extremes , the coming week is shaping up to be milder and drier for much of Pennsylvania. But forecasters say another winter storm could be headed our way later in the month, made possible by continuing dramatic shifts in temperature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Modern Day Slavery': Human Traffickers Haunt C... 2 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08) Feb 10 suzyhomemaker91205 25
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Feb 9 Wyo 1,305
Guy in WV Starbucks (Aug '16) Feb 9 What 2
Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation Feb 9 FedUp 3
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... Feb 7 lgbtq 301
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,551 • Total comments across all topics: 278,809,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC