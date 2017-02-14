Western Pennsylvania Republican Rick Saccone filed to run for 2018 U.S. Senate race

A Western Pennsylvania Republican said he thinks its strategically savvy to get his name circulating now as a way to challenge his potential incumbent, Democratic contender U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Jr. Rep. Rick Saccone said he has officially filed to run against either incumbent candidate Casey, or whomever runs on the Democratic ticket during the 2018 U.S. Senatorial election. There will be 33 contested seats up for grabs in that chamber.

