View Press Release
Partnership expands into new counties after successful launch in Pittsburgh, which saw thousands of physicians, behavioral health specialists, and patients engage with Quartet services in first seven months )--Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Quartet, a mission-driven technology company integrating mental health into primary care, announced today the expansion of their programs into Pennsylvania's Butler and Westmoreland Counties. Their partnership to make mental healthcare more accessible first launched last summer in Pittsburgh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|Piehahn
|1,291
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|8 hr
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|13 hr
|lgbtq
|109
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Hick
|72
|why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08)
|Feb 19
|lgbtq
|27
|Woman with HIV Stalker
|Feb 18
|Lucy
|1
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Feb 15
|lgbtq
|35
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC