View Press Release

Partnership expands into new counties after successful launch in Pittsburgh, which saw thousands of physicians, behavioral health specialists, and patients engage with Quartet services in first seven months )--Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Quartet, a mission-driven technology company integrating mental health into primary care, announced today the expansion of their programs into Pennsylvania's Butler and Westmoreland Counties. Their partnership to make mental healthcare more accessible first launched last summer in Pittsburgh.

