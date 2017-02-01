US warns Pennsylvania over safe drinking water violations
Gov. Tom Wolf's administration says it is trying to address a warning by a federal official that the state isn't appropriately enforcing safe drinking water standards. StateImpact Pennsylvania reports that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued the warning in a Dec. 30 letter.
