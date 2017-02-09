UPDATE 1-U.S. court curbs solitary fo...

UPDATE 1-U.S. court curbs solitary for Pennsylvania inmates no longer facing execution

14 hrs ago

A federal appeals court on Thursday said Pennsylvania prisons cannot keep housing inmates in solitary confinement on death row after their death sentences had been vacated, without meaningful reviews of whether such conditions remained necessary. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia said the inmates have a constitutional due process right against such confinement, unless it was required for security and safety reasons, and could be justified on a case-by-case basis.

