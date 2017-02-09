UPDATE 1-U.S. court curbs solitary for Pennsylvania inmates no longer facing execution
A federal appeals court on Thursday said Pennsylvania prisons cannot keep housing inmates in solitary confinement on death row after their death sentences had been vacated, without meaningful reviews of whether such conditions remained necessary. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia said the inmates have a constitutional due process right against such confinement, unless it was required for security and safety reasons, and could be justified on a case-by-case basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|12 hr
|Wyo
|1,305
|Guy in WV Starbucks (Aug '16)
|18 hr
|What
|2
|Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation
|21 hr
|FedUp
|3
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|Tue
|lgbtq
|301
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Tue
|race to the top
|2,710
|Something on which we can all agree: Solar powe...
|Feb 5
|Solarman
|1
|One more edit
|Feb 5
|GFY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC