University of Pennsylvania Archives Suggest Donald Trump Did Not Graduate Top of His Class
Archives published by a University of Pennsylvania student newspaper dispute claims that Donald Trump graduated at the top of his class. Donald Trump rarely resists an opportunity to remind people that he's a "smart person," , an estimation he frequently flaunts alongside reminders that he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, an Ivy League institution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|8 hr
|Piehahn
|1,291
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|10 hr
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|14 hr
|lgbtq
|109
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Hick
|72
|why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08)
|Feb 19
|lgbtq
|27
|Woman with HIV Stalker
|Feb 18
|Lucy
|1
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Feb 15
|lgbtq
|35
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC