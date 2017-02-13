Uncertainty over Obamacare's future m...

Uncertainty over Obamacare's future makes it harder to plan Pennsylvania's budget

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Congressional Republicans' lack of a clear plan on how to best replace the Affordable Care Act has everyone from health insurance companies to hospitals to those who gained insurance coverage under Obamacare uncertain about what the future holds. Add legislators and policymakers in Pennsylvania who are in the process of working on the state budget to the list of those who want answers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Modern Day Slavery': Human Traffickers Haunt C... 15 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08) Feb 10 suzyhomemaker91205 25
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Feb 9 Wyo 1,305
Guy in WV Starbucks (Aug '16) Feb 9 What 2
Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation Feb 9 FedUp 3
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... Feb 7 lgbtq 301
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,991 • Total comments across all topics: 278,822,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC