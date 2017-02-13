Uncertainty over Obamacare's future makes it harder to plan Pennsylvania's budget
Congressional Republicans' lack of a clear plan on how to best replace the Affordable Care Act has everyone from health insurance companies to hospitals to those who gained insurance coverage under Obamacare uncertain about what the future holds. Add legislators and policymakers in Pennsylvania who are in the process of working on the state budget to the list of those who want answers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Modern Day Slavery': Human Traffickers Haunt C...
|15 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|suzyhomemaker91205
|25
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Feb 9
|Wyo
|1,305
|Guy in WV Starbucks (Aug '16)
|Feb 9
|What
|2
|Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation
|Feb 9
|FedUp
|3
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|Feb 7
|lgbtq
|301
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC