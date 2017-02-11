Trump says attacks on Jewish sites co...

Trump says attacks on Jewish sites could be 'to make others look bad,' Pennsylvania AG says

President Trump on Tuesday told attorneys generals from across the country that the recent rash of attacks and threats against Jewish institutions was "reprehensible" but suggested that it might not only reflect anti-Semitism, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Sometimes, the president said, "the reverse can be true," Shapiro said, recalling the conversation at the White House.

