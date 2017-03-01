Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-81 north near Carlisle
The fire broke out between Exit 48 to Route 74/York Road and Exit 52A to Route 11 north-New Kingston, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation incident alert. For more traffic information, follow live traffic updates, accident reports and road closures below from PennDOT, Total Traffic Network and other Twitter sources.
