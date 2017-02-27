Tornado, straight-line winds caused damage in Pennsylvania
The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in northeastern Pennsylvania as storms swept through the region over the weekend, but other damage in Central Pennsylvania was due to straight-line winds. A weather service team says the tornado in the Pittston Township area of Luzerne County will be classified as an EF-2 with wind speeds of 120 mph.
