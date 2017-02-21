Too few flushes get legislative candidate thrown off ballot
A Democratic candidate's run for the Pennsylvania Legislature is down the drain - partly because he used too little water at the house he claimed as his residence. A state judge on Thursday threw Frederick Ramirez off the ballot in the race for an open House seat in Philadelphia.
