The Latest: White House issues list of 78 attacks

The White House has released a list of 78 attacks it describes as "executed or inspired by" the Islamic State group. The list includes incidents like a truck massacre in Nice that killed dozens and received widespread attention, as well as less high-profile incidents in which nobody was killed.

