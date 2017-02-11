The Latest: 1 dead, 5 hurt as plane hits homes in California
The accounting firm responsible for correctly tallying Academy Award winners says its team didn't move quickly enough to correct the incorrect announcement of the best picture winner at Sunday's Oscars. Authorities say at least one person is dead and five are injured after a small plane crashed into two homes and sparked a huge fire in Southern California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen slain in adoptive parents' 'rape-murder fa...
|18 hr
|commenters
|1
|Lancaster's refugee students struggle for educa...
|Sun
|Alien Touch
|1
|One month in, anti-Trump movement shows signs o...
|Feb 24
|He Named Me Black...
|5
|Chicago schools will keep ICE agents out
|Feb 24
|spytheweb
|1
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08)
|Feb 23
|martz
|5
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|yidfellas v USA
|350
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Feb 22
|lgbtq
|110
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC