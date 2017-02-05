The devastating 1889 Johnstown Flood killed over 2,000 people in minutes

On the morning of May 31, 1889, Elias Unger, the president of Pennsylvania's South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club, awoke from a night of heavy rain to an impending catastrophe. Just below his home, swollen by ongoing rainfall, the artificial reservoir of Lake Conemaugh appeared to be on the verge of overwhelming the notoriously leaky South Fork Dam impounding it.

