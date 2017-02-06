Telling yourself 'I'm fat' could put ...

Telling yourself 'I'm fat' could put you at greater risk of heart attack

New research shows that "fat shamed" people are more likely to have cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The study , put out by the Perelman School of Medicine at University of Pennsylvania and the Penn's Center for Weight and Eating Disorders, monitored 159 obese people's health along with their emotional well being.

