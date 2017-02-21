Studies provide fuller picture of testosterone benefits, risks
For men with low levels of testosterone, hormone-containing gels may offer a mixed bag of benefits and risks, according to a series of five new studies. Researchers found that for older men, hormone replacement therapy with testosterone gel might improve bone health and help avoid anemia, but it wouldn't help with thinking skills.
