State officials striving to retain women anglers
Only 18 percent of anglers in Pennsylvania are women, and they drop out of the sport faster than men, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said Feb. 15, 2017, in his annual report to the legislature. Executive Director John Arway said reasons why 56 percent of women decline to renew fishing licenses from year to year are among the questions that the commission has asked business professors and students to study.
