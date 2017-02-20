State health centers again on budget chopping block
A quiet set of offices in a corner of the Monessen Municipal Complex, decorated with bright posters touting vaccinations for diseases such as whooping cough, the flu and Hepatitis. An office behind the County Assistance Office in Washington County, full of fliers and brochures advertising programs like Head Start and food bank sites that distribute free produce.
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|6 hr
|Hick
|72
|why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08)
|20 hr
|lgbtq
|27
|Woman with HIV Stalker
|Sat
|Lucy
|1
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Feb 15
|lgbtq
|35
|'Modern Day Slavery': Human Traffickers Haunt C...
|Feb 15
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|3
|Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation
|Feb 13
|lgbtq
|4
|Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|suzyhomemaker91205
|25
