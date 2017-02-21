State budget proposals target comp programs
State budget proposals that target employee safety programs and agencies, including workers compensation systems, are raising questions about the balance between federal and state oversight of comp and safety enforcement under the new presidential administration. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker introduced Assembly Bill 64, a two-year budget bill, to the State Legislature earlier this month with a provision that would eliminate the state's Labor and Industry Review Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|Piehahn
|1,291
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Tue
|lgbtq
|109
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Hick
|72
|why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08)
|Feb 19
|lgbtq
|27
|Woman with HIV Stalker
|Feb 18
|Lucy
|1
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Feb 15
|lgbtq
|35
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC