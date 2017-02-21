State budget proposals target comp pr...

State budget proposals target comp programs

11 hrs ago

State budget proposals that target employee safety programs and agencies, including workers compensation systems, are raising questions about the balance between federal and state oversight of comp and safety enforcement under the new presidential administration. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker introduced Assembly Bill 64, a two-year budget bill, to the State Legislature earlier this month with a provision that would eliminate the state's Labor and Industry Review Commission.

