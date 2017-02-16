Sonoma actor declares independence

FOUNDING FATHERS Stephen Hopkins of Rhode Island , John Hancock, President of Congress , Charles Thomson, Secretary of Congress , John Adams of Massachusetts , James Wilson of Pennsylvania , Andrew McNair, Custodian of Congress , and Benjamin Franklin THE SIGNING OF THE DECLARATION: Charles Thomson, Secretary of Congress stands at attention as John Adams signs the document, as James Wilson contemplates the future and Stephen Hopkins When? Friday through Sunday, until February 26. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with one Thursday on February 23 at 7:30 p.m. "I have some of the funniest lines in the show, and I appreciate that," notes Sonoma actor Jeremy Berrick, talking about the lavish musical "1776," now running at Rohnert Park's Spreckels Performing Arts Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.