Sonoma actor declares independence

Sonoma actor declares independence

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

FOUNDING FATHERS Stephen Hopkins of Rhode Island , John Hancock, President of Congress , Charles Thomson, Secretary of Congress , John Adams of Massachusetts , James Wilson of Pennsylvania , Andrew McNair, Custodian of Congress , and Benjamin Franklin THE SIGNING OF THE DECLARATION: Charles Thomson, Secretary of Congress stands at attention as John Adams signs the document, as James Wilson contemplates the future and Stephen Hopkins When? Friday through Sunday, until February 26. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with one Thursday on February 23 at 7:30 p.m. "I have some of the funniest lines in the show, and I appreciate that," notes Sonoma actor Jeremy Berrick, talking about the lavish musical "1776," now running at Rohnert Park's Spreckels Performing Arts Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14) Wed lgbtq 35
News 'Modern Day Slavery': Human Traffickers Haunt C... Wed Texxy the Selfie Cat 3
why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08) Tue lgbtq 25
Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation Feb 13 lgbtq 4
News Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08) Feb 10 suzyhomemaker91205 25
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Feb 9 Wyo 1,305
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,258 • Total comments across all topics: 278,941,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC