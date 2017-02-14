Social media angered by Ivanka Trump's latest photo
Ivanka Trump shared a photo of her seated at the desk in the Oval Office with her father, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She quickly received backlash over her being seated at the desk with the two men.
