Snow: Airlines have already canceled 1,500 flights for Thursday
Snow: Airlines have already canceled 1,500 flights for Thursday Preemptive cancellations come ahead of heavy snow forecast at many bust Northeast airports. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://usat.ly/2k4gp4k The USA TODAY Weather map shows a storm gathering steam on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|Tue
|lgbtq
|301
|Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation
|Tue
|race to the top
|2
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Tue
|race to the top
|2,710
|Something on which we can all agree: Solar powe...
|Feb 5
|Solarman
|1
|One more edit
|Feb 5
|GFY
|2
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Feb 4
|superwilly
|1,290
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|Feb 2
|2brosewilder
|80
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC