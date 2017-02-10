She was killed after trusting Pennsyl...

She was killed after trusting Pennsylvania's system

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2017, AT 3:01 A.M. EST.- After her father Scott Hoke murdered her mother Susan, then killed himself in September of 2016 in Jackson Township, Tiffany Hoke had a tattoo placed on her wrist to remember her mother. FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2017, AT 3:01 A.M. EST.- "I used to make fun of mom for putting these things on the door," said Robert Forry III of his mother Susan Hoke, who was murdered by Forry's stepfather, Scott Hoke, in September of 2016 in Jackson Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08) 23 hr suzyhomemaker91205 25
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Fri Taylor 1
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Thu Wyo 1,305
Guy in WV Starbucks (Aug '16) Thu What 2
Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation Thu FedUp 3
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... Feb 7 lgbtq 301
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) Feb 7 race to the top 2,710
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,231 • Total comments across all topics: 278,768,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC