She was killed after trusting Pennsylvania's system
FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2017, AT 3:01 A.M. EST.- After her father Scott Hoke murdered her mother Susan, then killed himself in September of 2016 in Jackson Township, Tiffany Hoke had a tattoo placed on her wrist to remember her mother. FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2017, AT 3:01 A.M. EST.- "I used to make fun of mom for putting these things on the door," said Robert Forry III of his mother Susan Hoke, who was murdered by Forry's stepfather, Scott Hoke, in September of 2016 in Jackson Township.
