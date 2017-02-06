Senate panel resets debate on tougher abortion limits in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania's latest abortion rights debate got a quick reset Monday, as a bill carrying the most far-reaching restrictions on legal abortions seen here since the early 1990s passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on a 10-5 vote. The Senate is where a very similar bill - considered a major milepost for anti-abortion forces on two fronts - stalled last year, after passing the House on a 132-65 vote.

