Senate panel resets debate on tougher abortion limits in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania's latest abortion rights debate got a quick reset Monday, as a bill carrying the most far-reaching restrictions on legal abortions seen here since the early 1990s passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on a 10-5 vote. The Senate is where a very similar bill - considered a major milepost for anti-abortion forces on two fronts - stalled last year, after passing the House on a 132-65 vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|21 hr
|Targeted Taxes by...
|2,709
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|21 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|299
|Something on which we can all agree: Solar powe...
|Sun
|Solarman
|1
|One more edit
|Sun
|GFY
|2
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Feb 4
|superwilly
|1,290
|Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted...
|Feb 2
|2brosewilder
|80
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Jan 31
|DeVos opposition
|107
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC