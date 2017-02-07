Scaling back Medicaid would hit Penns...

Scaling back Medicaid would hit Pennsylvania hard, Dems warn

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Pike County Courier

State officials are warning about the consequences in Pennsylvania should Congress and President Donald Trump repeal the expansion of Medicaid under Democrats' 2010 federal health care law. Key members of Gov. Tom Wolf's administration expressed concern last week that more than 670,000 Pennsylvanians would lose their health insurance if the provision is eliminated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pike County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 20 hr lgbtq 301
Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation 20 hr race to the top 2
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) 20 hr race to the top 2,710
News Something on which we can all agree: Solar powe... Sun Solarman 1
One more edit Feb 5 GFY 2
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Feb 4 superwilly 1,290
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... Feb 2 2brosewilder 80
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,673,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC