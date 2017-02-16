Santander U.S. mortgage data shows racial, economic discrimination: group
Outlets of Santander Bank, already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday. The Committee for Better Banks, a coalition of bank workers, consumer advocacy groups and unions, dug into government data on home loans in the U.S. Northeast, including nearly 10,000 Santander home-purchase applications, and found "a disturbing pattern of racial and economic discrimination."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Wed
|lgbtq
|35
|'Modern Day Slavery': Human Traffickers Haunt C...
|Wed
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|3
|why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08)
|Tue
|lgbtq
|25
|Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation
|Feb 13
|lgbtq
|4
|Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|suzyhomemaker91205
|25
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Feb 9
|Wyo
|1,305
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC