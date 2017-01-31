Ren ©e Graham: Baker must stand ...

Ren e Graham: Baker must stand up to Trump

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boston.com

For two consecutive weekends, thousands of people have filled Boston streets in opposition to President Donald Trump's divisive rhetoric and policies, and for two consecutive weekends, Governor Charlie Baker has been nowhere in sight. "Where's Charlie Baker?" chanted many in the 10,000-plus throng that flooded into Copley Square last Sunday to protest Trump's muddled, unconstitutional executive order banning US entry to people from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... 5 hr Horacio 80
Poll Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13) 16 hr DeVos opposition 107
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) 18 hr Targeted Taxes by... 2,708
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Mon BuildTheWall 958
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Mon Halupki Harry 1,288
Create Space Jan 29 Mark rosenkranz 2
News Birthers rally in front of Supreme Court to pro... (Feb '13) Jan 28 WelbyMD 18
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,588 • Total comments across all topics: 278,449,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC