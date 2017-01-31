Ren e Graham: Baker must stand up to Trump

For two consecutive weekends, thousands of people have filled Boston streets in opposition to President Donald Trump's divisive rhetoric and policies, and for two consecutive weekends, Governor Charlie Baker has been nowhere in sight. "Where's Charlie Baker?" chanted many in the 10,000-plus throng that flooded into Copley Square last Sunday to protest Trump's muddled, unconstitutional executive order banning US entry to people from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

