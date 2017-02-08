Rancorous Senate a silencinga gives Warren a national boost

The turbulent national debate over race, gender and free speech consumed the normally staid Senate on Wednesday after the GOP majority voted to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren, abruptly elevating her celebrity status at a moment when liberals are hungry for a leader to take on Donald Trump. The highly unusual rebuke of the Massachusetts Democrat came as the Senate weighed President Trump's nominee for attorney general, GOP Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama, who seemed headed toward a nearly party-line confirmation Wednesday evening.

