Protesters march along Pennsylvania Avenue past the Trump...
The government on Saturday suspended enforcement of President Donald Trump's refugee and immigration ban and scurried to appeal a judge's order, plunging the new administration into a crisis that has challenged Trump's authority - and ability to fulfill campaign promises. The stand-down, a day after a federal judge in Washington state temporarily blocked the ban, marked an extraordinary setback for the White House.
