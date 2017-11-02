Powerball 2/11/17 winning numbers, live lottery results for Saturday's $285M drawing
NJ.com will post the winning numbers immediately after the drawing is held just before 11 p.m. It is televised on WABC-7 in the New York area and WPVI-6 closer to Philadelphia. The cash option is worth $172.5 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08)
|Fri
|suzyhomemaker91205
|25
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Taylor
|1
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Thu
|Wyo
|1,305
|Guy in WV Starbucks (Aug '16)
|Feb 9
|What
|2
|Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation
|Feb 9
|FedUp
|3
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|Feb 7
|lgbtq
|301
|Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12)
|Feb 7
|race to the top
|2,710
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC