Police testing drug-laced lollipops from Pennsylvania school

13 hrs ago

Police say they're having a lab test drug-laced lollipops that were handed out by a student at a Pennsylvania charter school, causing one student to overdose. Erie police Chief Donald Dacus says police seized 15 of the lollipops from a 17-year-old girl at Perseus House Charter School of Excellence.

