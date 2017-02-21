Pink slips may await some Pennsylvani...

Pink slips may await some Pennsylvania public universities

21 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

In the coming months, some of the schools in Pennsylvania's 14-university system of higher education may get pink slips. Dropping post-recession enrollments, financial struggles at some system schools and unwillingness by the state to come to the rescue is driving an exploration that could result in recommendations that some of the schools shut their doors.

