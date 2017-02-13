Pierre Trudeau, Ivanka Trump, and how...

Pierre Trudeau, Ivanka Trump, and how the White House meeting got set up

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

The relationship-building effort with Donald Trump began within hours of his stunning election win. After the shocks in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, came a smaller surprise in a phone chat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation 11 hr lgbtq 4
why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08) 22 hr Les 24
News 'Modern Day Slavery': Human Traffickers Haunt C... Sun Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08) Feb 10 suzyhomemaker91205 25
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Feb 9 Wyo 1,305
Guy in WV Starbucks (Aug '16) Feb 9 What 2
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,871 • Total comments across all topics: 278,850,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC