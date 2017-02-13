Pierre Trudeau, Ivanka Trump, and how the White House meeting got set up
The relationship-building effort with Donald Trump began within hours of his stunning election win. After the shocks in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, came a smaller surprise in a phone chat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation
|11 hr
|lgbtq
|4
|why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08)
|22 hr
|Les
|24
|'Modern Day Slavery': Human Traffickers Haunt C...
|Sun
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|suzyhomemaker91205
|25
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Feb 9
|Wyo
|1,305
|Guy in WV Starbucks (Aug '16)
|Feb 9
|What
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC