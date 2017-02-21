N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:1...

N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2016:12:18 23:00:27

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

Mike Hewitt talks about mine map at the EPCAMR office in Ashley as Abbie Keefe and Rachael Grube look on. The organization, funded by state and national grants, is mapping mining operations in collaboration with several universities around the state, so homeowners, developers and businesses can see where historic mine shafts are located and whether they are at risk for subsidence.cv20mapp2Warren Ruda / The Citizens' Voice ASHLEY - From the tall windows of the former Huber Breaker office, Michael Hewitt can see the mine-scarred lands from a bygone era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lancaster's refugee students struggle for educa... 10 hr Alien Touch 1
News One month in, anti-Trump movement shows signs o... Fri He Named Me Black... 5
News Chicago schools will keep ICE agents out Feb 24 spytheweb 1
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08) Feb 23 martz 5
News Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09) Feb 23 yidfellas v USA 350
Poll Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13) Feb 22 lgbtq 110
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Feb 21 Piehahn 1,291
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,478 • Total comments across all topics: 279,169,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC