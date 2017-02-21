Mike Hewitt talks about mine map at the EPCAMR office in Ashley as Abbie Keefe and Rachael Grube look on. The organization, funded by state and national grants, is mapping mining operations in collaboration with several universities around the state, so homeowners, developers and businesses can see where historic mine shafts are located and whether they are at risk for subsidence.cv20mapp2Warren Ruda / The Citizens' Voice ASHLEY - From the tall windows of the former Huber Breaker office, Michael Hewitt can see the mine-scarred lands from a bygone era.

