Pennsylvanians Urged to Get Their Blood Pressure Checked During American Heart Month
Secretary of Health Dr. Karen Murphy urged all Pennsylvanians, especially women, to get their blood pressure checked during a special American Heart Month event recently in the Capitol Rotunda. "High blood pressure is a silent killer," Murphy said.
