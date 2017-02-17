Pennsylvania to release probe results...

Pennsylvania to release probe results on quakes, fracking

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Pennsylvania environmental regulators are set to release the findings of their investigation into a series of minor earthquakes that took place near fracking operations by an oil and gas company. The quakes were recorded last April about 50 miles north of Pittsburgh and three-quarters of a mile from a natural gas well owned by Houston-based Hilcorp Energy Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14) Wed lgbtq 35
News 'Modern Day Slavery': Human Traffickers Haunt C... Feb 15 Texxy the Selfie Cat 3
why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08) Feb 14 lgbtq 25
Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation Feb 13 lgbtq 4
News Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08) Feb 10 suzyhomemaker91205 25
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
WEEU puke (Jan '11) Feb 9 Wyo 1,305
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,910 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC