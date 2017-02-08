Pennsylvania Senate OKs 20-week abortion ban; veto awaits
After an emotionally charged and graphic debate, the state Senate approved legislation Wednesday that would make Pennsylvania the latest state to ban abortions at 20 weeks and restrict how the vast majority of second-trimester abortions are performed. The bill passed the Republican-controlled chamber in a near-party-line vote, 32-18, although it faces a tough road to become law.
