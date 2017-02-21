Pennsylvania restaurant worker wanted for peeping on women, children
A Pennsylvania restaurant worker faces multiple charges after a diner caught him recording her through a hole in the bathroom ceiling Saturday, according to police. Juan Prieto fled after being seen, but dropped his phone along the way, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|11 hr
|Piehahn
|1,291
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|13 hr
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|17 hr
|lgbtq
|109
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Hick
|72
|why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08)
|Feb 19
|lgbtq
|27
|Woman with HIV Stalker
|Feb 18
|Lucy
|1
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Feb 15
|lgbtq
|35
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC