Pennsylvania restaurant worker wanted for peeping on women, children

6 hrs ago

A Pennsylvania restaurant worker faces multiple charges after a diner caught him recording her through a hole in the bathroom ceiling Saturday, according to police. Juan Prieto fled after being seen, but dropped his phone along the way, according to police.

