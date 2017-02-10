Pennsylvania news organizations agree to merge
The newly formed Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors will put the final touches on the merger in the weeks ahead, including combining bank accounts and planning a leadership succession before the annual meeting in May. "The digital revolution continues to change the journalism industry in radical but meaningful ways," said Thomas A. Barstow, former president of the newspaper group and the current president of the merged organization. "The combined organization will allow journalists with various backgrounds to share information about the best ways to convey information to readers and viewers."
