Pennsylvania has mastered - kicking can'

Pennsylvania has mastered - kicking can'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Altoona Mirror

An Associated Press report in Tuesday's Mirror mentioned The state's failure to deal responsibly with its fiscal troubles - by making cuts or increasing revenue - already has resulted in five credit downgrades by the three major credit rating agencies since 2012, leaving the Keystone State among the lowest-rated states in the nation. That is making the state pay higher interest rates to borrow money, and it's the taxpayers who actually are shouldering that bigger bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Something on which we can all agree: Solar powe... 1 hr Solarman 1
One more edit 13 hr GFY 2
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Sat superwilly 1,290
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... Sat spocko 296
News Trump charges, without evidence, millions voted... Feb 2 2brosewilder 80
Poll Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13) Jan 31 DeVos opposition 107
Poll Are teachers asking for too much in taxes in th... (Mar '12) Jan 31 Targeted Taxes by... 2,708
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,504 • Total comments across all topics: 278,586,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC