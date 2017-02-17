Pennsylvania correlates fracking with earthquakes
Pennsylvania correlates fracking with earthquakes Quakes were recorded north of Pittsburgh Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://stargaz.tt/2lrH9jW Keith Srakocic/AP file Hydraulic fracturing to drill for oil and natural gas poses a risk to drinking water in some circumstances, but a lack of information precludes a definitive statement on how severe the risk is, the Environmental Protection Agency says in a new report. FILE - In this June 25, 2012 file photo, a crew works on a gas drilling rig at a well site for shale based natural gas in Zelienople, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Wed
|lgbtq
|35
|'Modern Day Slavery': Human Traffickers Haunt C...
|Feb 15
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|3
|why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08)
|Feb 14
|lgbtq
|25
|Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation
|Feb 13
|lgbtq
|4
|Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|suzyhomemaker91205
|25
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|WEEU puke (Jan '11)
|Feb 9
|Wyo
|1,305
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC