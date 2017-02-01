Pennsylvania Airport Treading Deeper Into E-Commerce Cargo

In Pennsylvania, the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority took a step to grow its burgeoning e-commerce business by approving plans Jan. 31 to use a second warehouse near the airfield to handle cargo from FedEx and Amazon flights until it can build a $20 million warehouse. The authority approved a road easement that will give developer PennCap Properties of Bethlehem clear access between the airport's air cargo ramp to a second warehouse where goods flown in by FedEx and Amazon can be sorted before being delivered to consumers across the Northeast.

