PennDOT cracking down on 'Graffiti Highway' trespassing
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is cracking down on trespassers who continue to walk on a stretch of highway that's been closed to vehicles because of an underground coal fire. WNEP-TV says PennDOT is concerned that people still walk on the macabre stretch of Route 61 in Centralia that was closed to cars about 20 years ago.
