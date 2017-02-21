Penn expert suggests shorter radiatio...

Penn expert suggests shorter radiation treatment for men with prostate cancer

Men with prostate cancer can receive shorter courses of radiation therapy than what is currently considered standard, according to Justin Bekelman, MD, an associate professor of Radiation Oncology, Medical Ethics, and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine and Abramson Cancer Center. In his call for practice change, Bekelman cites research showing the shorter radiation treatment - known as moderate hypofractionation - is just as effective at treating cancer, while costing less and easing the burden on patients.

