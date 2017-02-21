Older refugee students seek seats at ...

Older refugee students seek seats at mainstream high schools

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The student handiwork posted outside a small classroom in the heart of Pennsylvania's Amish country hints at the ambition of the refugees studying at Phoenix Academy. I come from Africa and want to be an economist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pennsylvania Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One month in, anti-Trump movement shows signs o... 1 hr tomin cali 4
News Chicago schools will keep ICE agents out 3 hr spytheweb 1
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08) 21 hr martz 5
News Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09) Thu yidfellas v USA 350
Poll Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13) Wed lgbtq 110
Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07) Tue Piehahn 1,291
News Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13) Feb 21 Sisboi Markie 22
See all Pennsylvania Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pennsylvania Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,804 • Total comments across all topics: 279,116,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC