Older refugee students seek seats at mainstream high schools
The student handiwork posted outside a small classroom in the heart of Pennsylvania's Amish country hints at the ambition of the refugees studying at Phoenix Academy. I come from Africa and want to be an economist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One month in, anti-Trump movement shows signs o...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|4
|Chicago schools will keep ICE agents out
|3 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Jan '08)
|21 hr
|martz
|5
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|350
|Is it time to revisit educational vouchers in PA? (Apr '13)
|Wed
|lgbtq
|110
|Pittsburgh REALLY SUCKS (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Piehahn
|1,291
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC