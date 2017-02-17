Officials: Pittsburgh bald eagles apparently have new egg
Pittsburgh's pair of bald eagles apparently have a new egg a week after their nest was lost when the tree was toppled by high winds. After losing the nest Feb. 12, the pair started to build a new nest near the old one in a tree on a hill overlooking the Monongahela River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Pennsylvania Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which PA small town has the most white trash? (Sep '12)
|21 hr
|Hick
|72
|why are DEMOCRAT women so UGLY? (Nov '08)
|Sun
|lgbtq
|27
|Woman with HIV Stalker
|Sat
|Lucy
|1
|Should PA ban collection of teacher union dues? (Jan '14)
|Feb 15
|lgbtq
|35
|'Modern Day Slavery': Human Traffickers Haunt C...
|Feb 15
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|3
|Devos payment to Toomey secures her confirmation
|Feb 13
|lgbtq
|4
|Fire destroyed Twin Coaches 31 years ago (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|suzyhomemaker91205
|25
Find what you want!
Search Pennsylvania Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC