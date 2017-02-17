Officials: Pittsburgh bald eagles app...

Officials: Pittsburgh bald eagles apparently have new egg

Read more: New Jersey Herald

Pittsburgh's pair of bald eagles apparently have a new egg a week after their nest was lost when the tree was toppled by high winds. After losing the nest Feb. 12, the pair started to build a new nest near the old one in a tree on a hill overlooking the Monongahela River.

